The Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content and lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin is billed to deliver 2021 Lecture of Oyo State Branch of Alumni Association of the University of Ibadan.

According to programme of the event, the Oyo Central senator who is also an alumnus of the Premier University would be speaking on the topic “Governance and Security in Nigeria”.

The lecture holds on Friday, 10th of September 2021 at University of Ibadan Alumni Association Auditorium (Dr. Michael Omolayole Alumni Centre by 4:00pm.

Senator Folarin is expected to be honoured with Special Award of Excellence in recognition of his political achievements and for being a worthy ambassador of the citadel of learning.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Babatunde Ekanola is to be the chairman of the occasion. Ekanola will also be joined by top members of the university management.

Expected to be in attendance are the Worldwide Executives of the Alumni Association led by Prof. Elsie Olufunke Adewoye; policymakers, captains of industries, the academia, UI Alumni Association members and other stakeholders.

Senator Teslim Folarin holds a B.Sc (Hons) degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan. He got an admission to the Premier University in 1984 and graduated in 1987 after which he proceeded to study abroad.