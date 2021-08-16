A CITIZENS’ movement, FixPolitics Initiative, has condemned alleged harassment of Ms. Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, by several agencies, the most recent one being by the EFCC.

According to the group, Ms. Sadiku had earlier been petitioned and investigated by several agencies in government, including anti-corruption agencies, following petitions against her, adding that of these agencies, none has indicated that she has any case to answer.

A statement by FixPolitics Executive Director, Anthony Ubani and Professor Remi Sonaiya, Co-Chair, Constitutional, Political and Electoral Reforms, read in part: “#FixPolitics condemns any government, which appoints into public office individuals with a track record of competence and integrity but is reluctant to support and protect such individuals when they face challenges in implementing reform.

“It is on this score that we call on the Federal Government to act immediately to provide protection from harassment to Ms. Sadiku and generally, to ensure that technocrats who are appointed into office and are providing ethical and competent leadership in their organisations are not subjected to public ridicule and the tarnishing of their personal reputation which has far reaching and global consequences.”