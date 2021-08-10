By Femi Bolaji

No fewer than five-person have reportedly gone missing after a boat conveying fourteen passengers drowned in Taraba state.

The incident happened weekend on the stretch of River Benue in Taraba state.

Vanguard gathered that the passengers boarded the boat en-route a village in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of the state from Mayo-Reniwo village in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the state police command, DSP. Abdullahi Usman told newsmen in Jalingo that nine of the passengers were successfully rescued.

He further said the rescue operation was still ongoing to find the remaining five passengers.

