By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyep Erdogan over the wildfire disaster that ravaged vast territories, torching houses, farmland, wildlife and humans in several places in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night.

The statement said that President Buhari called his Turkish counterpart on his phone on Sunday to convey the sympathies of the government and people of Nigeria over the disaster.

ALSO READ: Buhari approves site for presidential Wing of State House clinic

According to the statement, “In the telephone call, the President recalled the fraternal relations between Nigeria and Turkey while expressing condolences over attendant losses of lives and property.

“He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.”

The President was quoted to have said, “I wish to express the solidarity of the Government and people of Nigeria with the Government and people of Turkey at this critical trying time. I offer the readiness of Nigeria to extend its modest support in any manner that may be required by Turkey.”

The statement further stated that” President Buhari extolled the heroic response by Turkish emergency teams and the exemplary leadership of President Erdoğan in handling the disaster, and assured the President of Nigeria’s commitment to sustained progress in her bilateral relations with Turkey.”

Vanguard News Nigeria