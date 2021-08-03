.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Yobe State Government has completed 274-kilometre roads projects for reimbursement by the Federal Government.

The four roads were completed by the State’s Ministry of Works at the total cost of N20 billion.

While inspecting the roads for refund Monday in Damaturu, the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola disclosed that his visit to the project sites was to assess the completed roads for quantification and possible repayments by the federal government.

According to him, the roads include 57-km Nguru/Machina, 31-km Gashua/Yusufari, 77-km Damaturu/Magza and 109-km Kaliyari/Bayamari/Geidam.

His words: “The reason for my visits is to see for ourselves all the roads that the State Governors intervened in before the advent of our administration in 2015.

“President, Muhammadu Buhari has committed to making some refunds, while some states got their own in the first phase.

“We received some requests again from some states who were not considered or that were omitted.”

He disclosed that Buhari raised a presidential committee which he led and Yobe is one of the states to be reimbursed for completed federal roads.

Continuing, he added: “We’ve been to Nguru/Machina and Gashua/Yusufari roads which are some of the roads involved to be assessed.

“These projects were not done today. They have been done before this administration came, so we will assess and then go back and file our report for the consideration of the government.”

The Minister noted that there is standard pricing for materials and design.

He said after filling the report based on what was found at project sites before reimbursements.

“The Ministry of Works will send the report to the government cost control centre where they will then advise the government on what is due for payable,” he said, noting that; “We can’t pre-determined what will be the outcome.

The Secretary to the State Government, Baba Mallam Wali said that the state government was seeking the reimbursement of over N20 billion spent on the completion of federal roads.