FG should meet demands of striking doctors ― Falana

Femi Falana

Mr Femi Falana has asked the Federal Government to meet the demands of striking resident doctors in Nigeria.

This is just as he clarified that the court did not grant the order of interim injunction but directed both sides to “suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of motion on Notice.”

Falana, who is the Interim Chair, Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond (ASCAB), stated that “in view of the intervention of the National Industrial Court in the dispute, the Federal Government should meet the demands of the resident doctors without any further delay so as to pave way for the suspension of all forms of hostilities in the health sector. Since the Federal Government has continued to toy with the health of the people foreign medical treatment for public officers should be banned.”

He also lamented that “It is unfortunate to note that the Federal Government and State Governments which spend billions of Naira to train medical personnel the other professionals allow them to troop out to serve other countries where conditions of service are qualitatively better that what obtain in Nigeria. The dangerous trend must be halted by the governments.”

The Federal Government, in a move designed to end the industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) filed an ex parte motion at the National Industrial Court seeking to restrain the doctors from further continuing with the strike.

NARD had also rejected a Mem0randum of Understanding from the Federal Government to call off the strike.

Vanguard News Nigeria