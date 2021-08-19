By Dirisu Yakubu

The Federal government of Nigeria is to collaborate with the Republic of Korea on the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure also known as the Deep Blue Project, to protect the Gulf of Guinea from piracy and other maritime-related crimes.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated this yesterday while receiving the 1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs , Republic of Korea , Mr. Choi Jong Kun who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

“We met in my office and discussed quite a lot that has to do with maritime relationship, especially the Deep Blue Project. We concluded to collaborate and he promised some support and assistance from the government of the Republic of Korea,” a statement signed by Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, quoted the Minister as saying.

Also speaking, Mr. Kun expressed his country’s interest in the Deep Blue Project, saying “We commend the Minister and the Ministry’s initiative and the relentless implementation of the project, also because it increases the Maritime Security of Nigeria especially in the ground water but also it contributes to the regional security and stability of the International community.”

Furthermore, Kun said Korea is interested in finding ways to secure the Gulf of Guinea, as the country has strong fishery and maritime presence there. He, therefore promised to support the Nigerian government to tackle maritime insecurity.

The diplomat disclosed that the Korean government plans to host a joint commission with Nigeria sometime in October in Seoul, Korea, saying “We want the Minister of Transportation to be part of the Joint Commission, so that in Seoul, we will talk about maritime security on the Gulf of Guinea.”

In attendance were the Nigerian Ambassador to Korea, Ali Mohammed Magashi, Directors of the Ministry of Transportation amongst others.