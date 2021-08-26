By Arogbonlo Israel

A Nigerian woman, Itoro Eze-Anaba, has been recgonised and honoured by the Federal Government of Nigeria for her outstanding contributions to improving livelihood of women, children and people with disabilities.

A statement by the Honourable Minster of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline, said that the award is to be formally presented today to Itoro, who is the wife of the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba, at a colourful ceremony being hosted by the ministry.

Reflecting on the award, the Honourable Minister, Pauline, said, “The decision was made in recognition of Itoro’s selfless and outstanding contributions to Ending Violence Against Women, Children, especially Girls, while promoting Women’s participation in Governance and Decision Making, in addition to other various laudable initiatives you have embarked upon to improve their wellbeing and livelihood.

“This has indeed made our work seamless in driving the vision and aspirations of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari Gender Agenda.”

The event, which was expected to have in attendance all Honourable Commissioners for Women Affairs from the 36 States, the Federal Capital Territory and other stakeholders, held in Akwa-Ibom capital, Uyo in the wee of Thursday.

Vanguard News Nigeria