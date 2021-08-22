By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Feminism is a concept that asserts the social, economic, and political equality of the sexes.

Even though Feminism is mostly of Western origin, it’s a concept that has gained global acceptance, with many nations and organizations committing to actions bothering on protection of women’s rights.

In medieval Europe, the right to vote, own property, study or even get involved in public life were denied women. In the history of the West, women were originally domesticated or restricted to issues surrounding the home whereas men only dominated public life. Until the end of the 19th century in France, women were still forced to cover their heads in public, whereas, husbands reserved the rights to as much as sell their wives! Women couldn’t vote or be voted for in Europe even as late as the early 20th century, and in most of the United States, women were not allowed to do business without a male representative like a brother, husband, male legal agent, or even son and married women could not exercise control over their own children without the permission of their husbands. Then, women had little or no access to education and were barred from most professions. A lot of these violation of the fundamental rights of women still prevail in certain parts of the contemporary society.

This article identifies certain core sources of women subjugation especially with respect to the gospel message and carries out an in-depth investigation into the reasons behind the continuation of such antediluvian sentiments up to the 21ist Century in spite of man’s extensive evolution in many other areas of life. Who’s to blame for male chauvinism: religion, lack of formal education, culture, nature, women themselves (nurture), or God? Is male chauvinism a godly sentiment or a sin against God and women? How does feminism affect marriage? Does feminism equate to arrogance, frigidity, lack of cohesion or harmony between couples? Does feminism question the leadership structure of the household? Let’s attempt these and more questions as we progress systematically.

Cultural beliefs and judgements which are really not founded on proofs or certainty are also of immense contribution to this issue of women subjugation on earth. Almost every society has one form of unfounded sentiment that sort of puts women down or under pressure with regards to their association with men in marriage, work, religion, politics, etc. and those sentiments might remain in place for as long as the earth exists. Some societies circumcise women because they believe it would subdue their sexual drive and ensure they remain only for one male partner while others convert their women to masquerades or ragamuffins, covering virtually her entire body ostensibly to discourage other men from making passes at her but none of these barbaric measures apply to men. Women’s menstrual blood is supposed be unclean and able to defile the male partner in certain cultures while in some other cultures, women don’t inherit landed property from their parents like their male siblings. Men go after the women they like but women are not expected to “chase” the men they like because they would be seen loose or “easy to get” but men are not subject to the same judgements when they woo their women. Any society where these backward anti-feminist sentiments. prevail is also a place where human development index is almost at the stone-age level. Good and liberal education go a long way to reduce or even erase such backward sentiments, moving the society from barbarism to civilization.

Domestic mythology or nurture is another powerful source of gender-based prejudice and is as old as humanity. This is as curious and strange as fiction given that the oppressed is the woman but she is also in charge of the home or domestic issues. Why and how do women become the underdogs of a game they are absolutely in charge of? Who’s to blame for the denial of women’s fundamental human rights? Women give birth to children and immediately kickstart the women oppression albeit unknowingly by preferring the male child to the female child; then they go further by teaching domestic roles only to the female child while the males are allowed unbridled freedom to public life.

The male child could go about on his own but the female couldn’t without a chaperon (of course, there are natural vulnerabilities which would be discussed later on) and whereas girl children are usually schooled on etiquette bothering on sex, marriage or relationships, boy children are not. Whereas the girl child grows up being taught of the dangers of growing up as a young woman, there seems not to be any issues associated with the young man. So, the notion of a man’s world is actually not a man’s creation but that of woman, unfortunately. Were women born with a defeatist, subordinate shamefaced spirit naturally or do they get nurtured into slavish submission by their own parents especially, mothers? Domestic mythology or nurture is one big perspective to consider in the polemic of women subjugation.

Nature other than nurture appears to also play a vital role in deciding the freedom of women and the equality of sexes in this world. Whereas it’s unrealistic to blame only the woman caught in illicit sex with a man, the risk of unplanned pregnancy and all the attendant troubles are only on the woman and it could linger over a period of twenty years or more, even though the male counterpart had walked away a few minutes after the act, and might never remember that encounter again in life. A woman could not engage in sex alone but she alone bears the stress of pregnancy and majority of the stress of children upbringing for both married and unmarried women. Childhood sexual misconduct in boys is usually not a big deal but a singular case of sexual misconduct for a girl could result in unplanned pregnancy and alter the child’s life trajectory.

There’s some sort of biological clock determining her chances in marriage and sexuality whereas men could marry and engage in sex for nearly as long as they live. So, a woman is essentially under pressure to marry and bear children before it becomes too late, biologically. A woman who loses her marriage has much less chance of remarrying because her body or biological make up degenerates quicker than that of man and that accounts for why men marry younger woman. If nature appears to have limited the chances for women in many respects like child bearing, marriage, sexuality, etc., then nature might have played a critical role in putting women under pressure and denying their rights. Even if equal numbers of boys and girls start out at the preschool level, many of the girls are usually weeded out by one or a combination of these natural factors so that more men emerge at the top in most spheres of life.

Perhaps, the most far-reaching of all the sources of women subjugation is the Bible which is obviously sexist in its internal dialogue, from Genesis to Revelation. The Bible must be the most important book in human history given that all the nations of the earth derive their laws from the ten commandments as contained in the Bible even though many countries do not subscribe to its entire message. So, any human sentiment with Bible roots would resonate with nearly the entire universe. God is addressed as a ‘he’ just as male human beings are addressed and most of the Bible books were written by men giving rise to a lopsided polemic which put down the woman and placed the man over her in every aspect of life. Even the Bible’s internal dialogue exposes this conspiracy as ungodly and that makes every other religion which espouses such sentiments as equally ungodly.It’s so because the Bible predates most religious books and those religions derive the bases for their evil male chauvinism from the Bible.

Man was made first before the woman who appears to have been made to serve the man, according to the Bible narrative in Genesis. The so-called fall of man came about when Eve was deceived by the devil as a serpent to eat the forbidden fruit so that she also convinced his partner, Adam, to eat the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil. Although, Eve was beguiled to eat the forbidden fruit whereas Adam decided by himself to obey his wife instead of God and also ate, the punishment was weighted against Eve for reasons only known to the chauvinistic male writers of the Bible. So, the foundation for women subjugation was laid and it runs through the entire Bible as well as the entire world till today, but it doesn’t make antifeminism godly.Let’s inspect some Bible passages with respect to this.

Gen 2:15 And the LORD God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.

The scripture above says that Man had been tending or dressing the Garden of Eden much earlier than the so-called fall of man in Gen 3, which was supposed to be the beginning of labour and suffering for man. This verse suggests that man had been farming and laboring before farming became a “curse” due to the “fall of man”. Some of you that are familiar with my messages would remember my insistence that Christ remains God’s only mouth piece or yardstick so that whatever doctrine that isn’t in consonance with his doctrines or ideals should be rejected, even if such teachings are in the Bible. This position is actually Christ’s, not mine. I’m just echoing the original position of Christ as below:

Mat 11:27 All things are delivered unto me of my Father: and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him.

This scripture above is simply saying that many people have come and many more would still come with messages from God or information regarding the kingdom of God, and many of these information and messages are already recorded in the Bible but Christ is the validator or yardstick that determines who among them is right or wrong. This statement would become more glaring as we delve into the nitty gritty of this writing.

A lot of questions arise concerning the story of the garden of Eden because Christ didn’t make any reference to those stories in addition to giving directly opposing teachings to some of the concepts of the Eden episode. For instance, Eden had a tree which produced fruits capable of both corrupting someone (making him evil) as well as making him good but Christ teaches that a tree is either good or evil: both could never co-exist according to Christ.

Mat 7:17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.

Mat 7:18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.

According to Paul’s theory of the fall of man, everyone is supposed to have been born a sinner since we all proceeded from Adam and Eve except that Abel, a direct son of Adam, the other prophets and children are declared righteous by none other than Christ himself in the scriptures below.

Mat 23:35 That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.

Luk 1:5 There was in the days of Herod, the king of Judaea, a certain priest named Zacharias, of the course of Abia: and his wife was of the daughters of Aaron, and her name was Elisabeth.

Luk 1:6 And they were both righteous before God, walking in all the commandments and ordinances of the Lord blameless.

Joh_1:47 Jesus saw Nathanael coming to him, and saith of him, Behold an Israelite indeed, in whom is no guile!

Joh_1:48 Nathanael saith unto him, Whence knowest thou me? Jesus answered and said unto him, Before that Philip called thee, when thou wast under the fig tree, I saw thee.

Mat 19:13 Then were there brought unto him little children, that he should put his hands on them, and pray: and the disciples rebuked them.

Mat 19:14 But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 19:15 And he laid his hands on them, and departed thence.

Mat 18:3 And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 18:4 Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 18:5 And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.

Mat 18:6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Mat 18:10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.

Mat_10:11 And into whatsoever city or town ye shall enter, enquire who in it is worthy; and there abide till ye go thence. (look for a righteous man and stay with his family, you should be able to find at least one, in a city or town) – emphasis is mine.

Mat_10:13 And if the house be worthy, let your peace come upon it: but if it be not worthy, let your peace return to you.

Psa_37:37 Mark the perfectman, and behold the upright: for the end of thatmanis peace. (this upright, perfect or righteous man is a normal human being on earth, not an angel in heaven) – emphasis is mine.

Mat 13:18 Hear ye therefore the parable of the sower.

Mat 13:19 When any one heareth the word of the kingdom, and understandeth it not, then cometh the wicked one, and catcheth away that which was sown in his heart. This is he which received seed by the way side.

Mat 13:20 But he that received the seed into stony places, the same is he that heareth the word, and anon with joy receiveth it;

Mat 13:21 Yet hath he not root in himself, but dureth for a while: for when tribulation or persecution ariseth because of the word, by and by he is offended.

Mat 13:22 He also that received seed among the thorns is he that heareth the word; and the care of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, choke the word, and he becometh unfruitful. Mat 13:23 But he that received seed into the good ground is he that heareth the word, and understandeth it; which also beareth fruit, and bringeth forth, some an hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty. (some people are actually righteous or perfect according to Christ in this parable. This emphasis is mine).

Apart from all the numerous scriptural evidences of the existence of the righteous or perfect people, many of which have been given above, Paul enunciated a doctrine of “No one is righteous” or “The fall of man” on the basis of the Eden story but Christ pays no regard to those stories, instead he severally contradicts them as shown above. Perhaps, Christ didn’t know that no one is righteous but Paul knows, except that Paul spoke for himself while Christ speaks for God. Whom would you reader listen to?

Luk_9:35 And there came a voice out of the cloud, saying,this is mybelovedSon: hear him. (God never gave this sort of testimony on behalf of Paul or anyone else. Emphasis, mine)

According to Christ, man isn’t a sinner by nature, instead, he is a sinner by choice or practice. That’s why he gave an elaborate teaching on the righteousness of children and commanded us to be like them if the kingdom of God is our goal. It’s a simple logic that children are sinless, not just because they are incapable of sinning against God or man, they’re righteous because no sin followed them into this world either by heredity or accident of birth and this construct is enough to invalidate the theory of the fall of man. The fall of Adam must be the fall of Adam since it didn’t even affect his first filial generation (since Abel is righteous).Why should the fall of Adam affect me?

Within the framework of the so-called fall of man is the fact that suffering is a curse arising from Adam’s disobedience except that Christ also suffered as sinless as he is and we know that Christ could never be cursed by anyone. Even if one argues that Christ suffered on our behalf, how come we still suffer even though we’re believers in him? Suffering is a fact of nature, everyone on earth, righteous or unrighteous, suffers all kinds of afflictions. In fact, the righteous suffer more on earth because the earth is against righteousness or the kingdom of God. Would one now conclude that the children of God are cursed? The story or theory of the fall of man, on which majority of women subjugation is based, is clearly bankrupt.

There are many more parts of the old and new testaments of the Bible that insist women should neither be heard or seen, rendering them as a corrupting influence which should be shunned and disdained and a few of them are quoted below. For women and all other oppressed groups of the society (especially the poor), the gospel as preached by Christ must be good news and you’d see the reasons shortly.

Let’s read thisanti women“word of God” together and see if Christ agrees with it.

Lev 15:19 And if a woman have an issue, and her issue in her flesh be blood, she shall be put apart seven days: and whosoever toucheth her shall be unclean until the even.

Lev 15:20 And everything that she lieth upon in her separation shall be unclean: everything also that she sitteth upon shall be unclean.

Lev 15:21 And whosoever toucheth her bed shall wash his clothes, and bathe himself in water, and be unclean until the even.

Lev 15:22 And whosoever toucheth anything that she sat upon shall wash his clothes, and bathe himself in water, and be unclean until the even.

Lev 15:23 And if it be on her bed, or on anything whereon she sitteth, when he toucheth it, he shall be unclean until the even.

Lev 15:24 And if any man lie with her at all, and her flowers be upon him, he shall be unclean seven days; and all the bed whereon he lieth shall be unclean.

Lev 15:25 And if a woman have an issue of her blood many days out of the time of her separation, or if it run beyond the time of her separation; all the days of the issue of her uncleanness shall be as the days of her separation: she shall be unclean.

Lev 15:26 Every bed whereon she lieth all the days of her issue shall be unto her as the bed of her separation: and whatsoever she sitteth upon shall be unclean, as the uncleanness of her separation.

Lev 15:27 And whosoever toucheth those things shall be unclean, and shall wash his clothes, and bathe himself in water, and be unclean until the even.

Lev 15:28 But if she be cleansed of her issue, then she shall number to herself seven days, and after that she shall be clean.

Lev 15:29 And on the eighth day she shall take unto her two turtles, or two young pigeons, and bring them unto the priest, to the door of the tabernacle of the congregation.

Lev 15:30 And the priest shall offer the one for a sin offering, and the other for a burnt offering; and the priest shall make an atonement for her before the LORD for the issue of her uncleanness.

Lev 15:31 Thus shall ye separate the children of Israel from their uncleanness; that they die not in their uncleanness, when they defile my tabernacle that is among them.

Lev 15:32 This is the law of him that hath an issue, and of him whose seed goeth from him, and is defiled therewith;

Lev 15:33 And of her that is sick of her flowers, and of him that hath an issue, of the man, and of the woman, and of him that lieth with her that is unclean.

If not for Jesus Christ, this scripture above, Lev 15:19-33, would still have continued to be seen as God’s word, perpetuating women slavery, evil and backwardness of society. But, Christ came and made a mess of such lies that are masquerading as God’s word in the Bible and they are very many. Imagine that sort of rubbish! If a woman’s blood defiles people, why won’t a man’s blood also defile people? Let’s see what defiles people according to the Truth, the Way and the Life (Jesus Christ),below:

Mar 7:14 And when he had called all the people unto him, he said unto them, Hearken unto me every one of you, and understand:

Mar 7:15 There is nothing from without a man, that entering into him can defile him: but the things which come out of him, those are they that defile the man.

Mar 7:16 If any man have ears to hear, let him hear.

Mar 7:17 And when he was entered into the house from the people, his disciples asked him concerning the parable.

Mar 7:18 And he saith unto them, Are ye so without understanding also? Do ye not perceive, that whatsoever thing from without entereth into the man, it cannot defile him;

Mar 7:19 Because it entereth not into his heart, but into the belly, and goeth out into the draught, purging all meats?

Mar 7:20 And he said, That which cometh out of the man, that defileth the man.

Mar 7:21 For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders,

Mar 7:22 Thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness:

Mar 7:23 All these evil things come from within, and defile the man.

So, according to Christ as in Mark 7:14-23, even the devil couldn’t defile you, let alone the menstrual blood of a woman. Only you could defile you! Whatever makes us evil, or ungodly must come from within us, no one else could be blamed for our sins. Those who accuse women of dressing seductively, as a reason for rape, are just ignorant or dishonest or both because women are as free as men in determining what they wear and how they wear it.

Paul the “Apostle” forbids women from speaking in churches and makes men the glory of women, drawing from prehistoric, antediluvian male chauvinism which coloured majority of men’s accounts in the Bible, especially the old testament. Paul is clearly anti-Christ but most Christians are not aware. Where and how did Paul derive his authority to disparage and denigrate women to the extent as he did below? One might need a dose of blood tonic to read Paul’s heresies like the ones below.

1Co_14:34 Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience, as also saith the law. (Which law, Paul?)

1Co_14:35 And if they will learn anything, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church. (What if these women are widowed or not married? It’s a shame for women to speak in public but not a shame for men to speak in public? Paul was clearly a terrible fellow!)

1Co 11:3 But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man; and the head of Christ is God.

1Co 11:4 Every man praying or prophesying, having his head covered, dishonoureth his head.

1Co 11:5 But every woman that prayeth or prophesieth with her head uncovered dishonoureth her head: for that is even all one as if she were shaven.

1Co 11:6 For if the woman be not covered, let her also be shorn: but if it be a shame for a woman to be shorn or shaven, let her be covered.

1Co 11:7 For a man indeed ought not to cover his head, forasmuch as he is the image and glory of God: but the woman is the glory of the man.

1Co 11:8 For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man.

1Co 11:9 Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man.

1Ti_2:11 Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection.

1Ti_2:12 But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence. (Not a single church obeys this today, and women are in charge, teaching and leading men in every sector of human endeavor….simply proving that this isn’t God’s word since it had since failed.)

1Ti_2:14 And Adam was not deceived, but the woman being deceived was in the transgression.

In the scriptures above, Paul literally made women the reason for all the troubles bedeviling humanity apart from making them slaves and very much less than men. How did Paul come about all these? His positions are clearly evil and opposed to Christ because Christ never gave anyone (man or woman) authority over anyone else: he said he’s the only authority, leader, glory or head of all of us. Where, then, did Paul derive his authority to oppress women and bequeath same evil sentiment to generations unborn?

Mat 23:8 But be not ye called Rabbi: for one is your Master, even Christ; and all ye are brethren (classmates or equals. Emphasis, mine).

Mat 23:9 And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.

Mat 23:10 Neither be ye called masters: for one is your Master, even Christ.

Men were empowered by the old testamentto as much as sleep with women they intend to marry and renege on their agreement to marry them if they weren’t satisfied with the sexual act. There’re just too many barbaric sentiments in the Bible towards women that we can’t mention all of them due to space restriction. We shall simply go ahead and show that all those sentiments are ungodly and were contradicted severally by Christ.

Women as disciples of Christ. Matt 12:46-50

Mat 12:46 While he yet talked to the people, behold, his mother and his brethren stood without, desiring to speak with him.

Mat 12:47 Then one said unto him, Behold, thy mother and thy brethren stand without, desiring to speak with thee.

Mat 12:48 But he answered and said unto him that told him, Who is my mother? and who are my brethren?

Mat 12:49 And he stretched forth his hand toward his disciples, and said, Behold my mother and my brethren!

Mat 12:50 For whosoever shall do the will of my Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister, and mother.

Mat 27:55 And many women were there beholding afar off, which followed Jesus from Galilee, ministering unto him:

Mat 27:56 Among which was Mary Magdalene, and Mary the mother of James and Joses, and the mother of Zebedee’s children.

Luk 8:1 And it came to pass afterward, that he went throughout every city and village, preaching and shewing the glad tidings of the kingdom of God: and the twelve were with him,

Luk 8:2 And certain women, which had been healed of evil spirits and infirmities, Mary called Magdalene, out of whom went seven devils,

Luk 8:3 And Joanna the wife of Chuza Herod’s steward, and Susanna, and many others, which ministered unto him of their substance.

The above episodes show, clearly, that women were members of Christ’s disciples even if they couldn’t be present with Christ at all times, given their special needs as women. They probably had to go home and return the next they or whenever they could find him since communication wasn’t as easy as it is now while the men stayed continuously with Christ. If women weren’t part of the people in front of Christ in Matt 12:49, he won’t have listed them while addressing a group of only men, especially given the anti-women culture of the middle east which was most pronounced at that time. We all grew up with the notion of all male “twelve” disciples without a woman and the “three wise men” etc. but today we know that the disciples were much more than twelve and included many women, just as we know now that the wise men from the East were never said to be three in number neither did they see the new born baby Christ because they came after two years of his birth.

Christ Intentionally Sought Out Women of Obscurity

Christ sought out women obscured and kept on the fringes of life by suffering and wicked male-dominated society and he did that to erase the ungodly sentiments which have kept women under pressure for ages. He met Peter’s sick mother-in-law and healed her immediately by holding her hands after which she went ahead to minister to Christ by cooking for them, etc. The woman with the issue of blood touched Christ and got her instant healing without any record of rebuke from Christ assuming her blood was unclean (evil) according to the rubbish in Leviticus. In fact, Christ held her, lifted her up and called her “daughter” while announcing her deliverance. The people who wrote all the demonic codes in Leviticus couldn’t do anything to cure her; all they had for her was lies upon lies carefully woven with religious language to keep her in bondage forever. There are so many women (and men) like that today who are blindly following their GO, GS, Daddy’s and Mumy’s in the Lord, religious leaders instead of following the Christ himself. You’re hereby invited to leave those hirelings alone and follow Christ because there’s nothing they could do for you.

The woman bent double

Luk 13:10 And he was teaching in one of the synagogues on the sabbath.

Luk 13:11 And, behold, there was a woman which had a spirit of infirmity eighteen years, and was bowed together, and could in no wise lift up herself.

Luk 13:12 And when Jesus saw her, he called her to him, and said unto her, Woman, thou art loosed from thine infirmity.

Luk 13:13 And he laid his hands on her: and immediately she was made straight, and glorified God.

Luk 13:14 And the ruler of the synagogue answered with indignation, because that Jesus had healed on the sabbath day, and said unto the people, There are six days in which men ought to work: in them therefore come and be healed, and not on the sabbath day.

Luk 13:15 The Lord then answered him, and said, Thou hypocrite, doth not each one of you on the sabbath loose his ox or his ass from the stall, and lead him away to watering?

Luk 13:16 And ought not this woman, being a daughter of Abraham, whom Satan hath bound, lo, these eighteen years, be loosed from this bond on the sabbath day?

Luk 13:17 And when he had said these things, all his adversaries were ashamed: and all the people rejoiced for all the glorious things that were done by him.

This woman was bent double and afflicted for 18 years in their midst and it didn’t matter to these evil men that their empty religion was useless to her situation. Rather than rejoice with the liberated woman, they started quoting laws they never understood just to hide their agenda of women subjugation. Apart from touching her, he called her “Daughter of Abraham” to equate to the male “Son of Abraham” designation. From the woman at the well, to Mary Magdalene, to the woman taken in adultery, to the Widow of Zarephath, etc., he was always biased in favour of women against men. Christ addressed women publicly and had them address men publicly, against Paul’s evil doctrine and he never uttered a word of curse against women but he always cursed evil male religious leaders because he couldn’t stand their hypocrisy. The people he beat up in the church and got kicked out weren’t women but men just as we know that those who betrayed and killed him were men, not women. Once Paul begins to side men against women, it becomes clear he’s not on the side of Christ.

Men always wanted to put women under but they needed to ascribe legitimacy and bases to their evil agenda and they found those bases in religion and backward cultural beliefs. Thankfully, we have now seen that the agenda of women subjugation is evil, sinful and opposed to Christ.

Feminism, if misunderstood by women, could lead to all sorts of unnecessary friction in marriages. God is a God of order and we see that in all of his creation. If we look at time, day and night, sunrise and sunset, years and seasons, we see a perfect order and beauty clearly put in place by God. That fact that night comes before day in God doesn’t make the day inferior to the night, they all serve their unique purposes in God. Interdependence is godlier than independence in marriage relationship because God couldn’t do without man in spite of his status as the Almighty. He always seeks to partner us to achieve things on earth for our own benefits and to his own glory. A car will always be driven by one driver at a time (at least for now, until some tech disruption emerges). The eyes do the work of seeing just as the legs carry the body and one couldn’t claim that the job of seeing is more important than that of carrying the body.

Everybody “suffers” or works hard to ensure the success of the family unit by contributing and playing their roles. The husband is not more important than the wife and vice versa but a misguided feminist might misunderstand respect for her husband as an affirmation of the man’s superiority over her. Certain aspects of the marriage relationship like the fact that the man chooses the woman and marries her, clearly determining whether the marriage holds or not, makes it seem as if the demand for respect in marriage is weighted against the woman but it’s really not so. Since the marriage was the man’s initiative, he could also terminate it at his own will. This last sentence is a very carnal statement because God determines the marriages of his children so that we couldn’t just walk in and out of marriages like unbelievers. Divorce isn’t allowable in Christ except for issues of unfaithfulness but even that could be forgiven since God forgives every sin if we repent.

We conclude by saying that while God doesn’t support any form of women subjugation, feminism shouldn’t be misunderstood to equate to seeing men as opponents in marriages or other fora where men and women interact in life. God is a God of peace, he won’t support anything that brings about lack of peace among his people or in marriages unless what we’re kicking against is sinful. Blessed are the peace makers (not trouble makers) for they shall be called sons of God. Some women feminists are actually trouble makers who just hide under feminism to exhibit their alienation to peace and godliness. Such women couldn’t stay in marriage, not because they’re opposed to slavery (everyone should be opposed to slavery everywhere) but because they’re proud and ungovernable. We obey traffic rules even though we know they’re not part of the ten commandments but it’s obvious that those who couldn’t obey simple traffic rules could never obey God. Never!

The Lord bless your hearts, ears and eyes to see and hear him yourselves. Amen.

