By Shina Abubakar

Following the killing of five farmers by unknown assailants on Friday, Ooni’s palace disclosed, yesterday, that the dastardly act was not due to any dispute between Ife and Modakeke but an act of criminality.

Five farmers were found dead early morning on Friday along Toro village which led to tension between the two communities as Modakeke youths attempted to attack Ooni’s palace but were repelled by Ife youths, arresting some of the invaders.

A statement issued by the Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, yesterday, stated that attempt to link the murder to a prolonged communal dispute between the two communities is unfortunate and disservice to indigenes of the town.

“The palace of the Ooni of Ife on Friday morning received with great concern, news of the reported killing of some persons numbering about five at Toro village, Ile-Ife”, the statement said.

“Aside from condemning the unfortunate incident in strong terms, the Palace of the Ooni immediately reported the case to appropriate security authorities, who swung into action immediately.

“While some mischief makers tried to link the criminality to the long-resolved Ife/Modakeke dispute, the Palace of Ife wishes to state unequivocally that what happened at Toro village was sheer criminality and the long hand of the law will soon catch up with the perpetrators.

“It is in the public knowledge that the country like its counterparts across the world is being confronted by security challenges, which would soon be a thing of the past with the corporation of all especially we (citizens).

“Attempts to add communal colouration to the crime with an attempt to distract security operatives from unveiling the evil minds behind the devilish act by some mischief makers is already known to security operatives who are on top of the matter”.

