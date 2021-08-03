Prof. Josiah Mutihir of the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, College of Health Sciences, University of Jos, has said that family planning is not a ploy to reduce population in the world.



Mutihir, who is also Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), said this while delivering the 98th Inaugural Lecture series of university on Tuesday in Jos.



The inaugural lecture has the theme “Family Planning and Contraception: The Truth, The Whole Truth and Nothing But The Truth”.



The don explained that family planning only slows down population growth rate, adding that it enables the population to increase at a sustainable pace with available resources.



He maintained that none of the methods of family planning promote abortion or is used for termination of pregnancies.



He said that it is aimed at promoting child spacing that would ensure a healthy family and society.



According to him, effective family planning remains an essential tool toward the well-being of the child, insisting that it provides couples with ample opportunities and resources to cater for the needs of the child.



“Family planning is not abortion; It doesn’t tell you or limit the number of children to have.



“It does not kill or maim people; it is a not treatment for pregnancy. It does not encourage promiscuity.

“Family planning does not reduce population. It only slows down population growth rate which enables the population to increase at a sustainable pace with available resources,” he said.



Mutihir, said the family planning and use of contraceptives enable couples anticipate and attain their desired number of children, adding that it is the best for the health of the mother, her child and the family.



He further said that family planning minimises the risks involved in any pregnancy.

“In order words, having children not too early, too frequent, too may or too late.



“It has tremendous benefits to both the mother, child, family, the community and the nation at large,”he said



He called on government, individuals, and groups to increase the level of awareness on the benefits of family planning, particularly at the rural communities



He urged government to also review the family planning policy with a view of making the services available and affordable at the various primary health cares.



Also, Prof. Gray Ejikeme, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, described the inaugural lecture as “timely”



He said the lecture was intellectually and perceptually stimulating, adding it would contribute to the body of knowledge in the country.



“Inaugural lectures enable us to develop fresh knowledge and ways to apply it for the growth of the society,” Ejikeme said.

