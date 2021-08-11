By Haruna Aliyu

The chief medical Director and Permanent Secretary Sir Yahya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi Dr Aminu Haliru Bunza has confirmed that no fewer than 146 persons were reportedly killed by rampaging cholera outbreak throughout the state.

Bunza added that, 282 persons have already been infected with cholera, he stated that state has been able to put it under control through the creations of isolation centers manned by health personnel who freely test and administer drugs to the victims.

Speaking further Bunza said that, it started in Zuru emirate in Dirin Daji and spreaded to at least 20 local governments in the state, but the rapid response of the team of professionals assisted in putting it under control.

He urged the people of the state to maintain personal hygiene and stay away from the infected persons, he described the outbreak as near pandemic as “Sokoto and Katsina states are currently battling to keep it under control he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria