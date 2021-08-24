By Emma Amaize

GANGSTERS steered by an ex-militant leader have unleashed a reign of terror on residents of Inikorogha and other Ijaw riverine communities in Ovia South- West, Ovia North-East and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas, and Edo State, killing, shooting, and destroying the houses of villagers, who declined to kowtow or challenged the activities of the evil gang.



It was gathered the criminal gang armed with various weapons, including AK-47, pump machine guns and explosive gadgets has its centre of operations at Inikorigha, the hometown of the ex-militant leader with outposts manned by his men at Ikoro, Gelegele and Ekewan and other communities.



Ninety-four-year head of the community, who is the Amakosuwei of Inikorogha, High Chief Joseph Magbuwei, fled the community for fear of his life, following a parallel leadership set up by the militant gang to oversee the community and collect revenue from timber loggers.



A former youth leader of the community and nephew of the ex-militant leader, Ernest Ibinebi, who parted ways with the gang after accepting amnesty was butchered and his remains seized after being paraded in a wheelbarrow, 2013, as bush animal around the community until date.



Last year, a young man, Samuel China, still hospitalized, was shot by the lawbreaker after unsubstantiated allegation that he was supplying information to security agents about the gang, while another, Felix Gbale, was beaten to stupor for questioning why the ex-militant leader turned Inikorogha community to arms trafficking zone.



Daniel Ezekiel, Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is from a riverine Ijaw community and Godstime Ogidigba took China to a medical diagnostics centre where x-ray showed he has eight bullets lodged in his leg.

I’ve been on the run since they destroyed my house— Arigba

The notorious group also destroyed the house of Favour Oma Arigba, in the community attempted to stop his illegal timber business at Inikorigha.



Arigba, who is still on the run told NDV: “I work for the state government, we went to seize illegal logs, I went with them because I am from the community and know where the illegal logs were hidden, the gang members found out and went to destroy my house. They said that as long as I have joined government to stop them, the community will not contain me and them. I have been running since then because they want to kill me even after destroying my house.



Gang exterminates at will — Potoki, ex-warrant officer

A retired Nigerian Army warrant officer, who is in the forefront of the battle to rid the area of militants, kidnappers and bandits, Madam Victoria Potoki, said she knows the ex-militant leader and was the person that took him to accept amnesty from the Federal Government in 2009, but after he was assimilated, he grew worse, saying: “One of the young men, Samuel that he shot and almost killed is my grandson.



“It is not today that he started. In 2009, I dragged him to accept amnesty. I did everything for government to transform him and when the Department of State Service, DSS, arrested him for 21 days after he was taken to the former governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, I fought to ensure his release because I was the one that made him to accept amnesty.



“I took his case to the former Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Program, AVM Lucky Ararile (retd), now and a monarch in Delta State and he was released. But one of those they shot, claiming that he is an informant, is my grandson that drove me all about the 21 days I was fighting for his freedom.



“He came out and was given appointment by Oshiomhole, and that got to his head. I became his enemy. He has become a law unto himself with his gangsters, he rules the community with his brothers and nobody can challenge him. One of the things he did lately was selling some artifact in the community belonging to the defunct African Timber and Plywood, AT&P, and that some of us have said no to.

Inikorogha elders meet Obaseki CSO

NDV learned that some elders of Inikorogha from Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Benin City and other parts of Edo state on August 2, met with the Chief Security Officer, CSO, to Governor Godwin Obaseki at Government House, Benin City, to appraise him of militancy, kidnapping and other criminal activities of the gang, which has spread its tentacles to riverine communities in neighboring Delta state, but there is no respite yet.

Nobody can challenge him —Ogidigba

Ogidigba, who is the chairman, Concerned Sons and Daughters of Inikorogha, told NDV: “He was a militant leader who accepted amnesty, formerly involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, sea piracy. He got appointment from government after accepting amnesty and used it to oppress and intimidate not just Inikorogha people alone, but neighboring villages.

“Out of power, he has gone back to his old ways, regrouping with ex-militants across Edo, Delta and Ondo states to unleash more terror. He shoots and maim people at will for disagreeing with his gang. He is in charge of logging in the Okomu National Park, nobody dares to challenge him.”



Ezekiel, Okowa’s SSA catalogs barbarities

In March, Ezekiel petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari; National Security Adviser, NSA; Inspector General of Police; Director-General, Department of Security Service, DSS; Chief of Defence Staff, and Chief of Army Staff, over the escapades of the ex-militant leader and his gang.



The Chief of Army Staff has reportedly directed the Fourth Brigade, Benin City, Edo State to investigate the allegations, ranging from kidnapping, sea piracy, torture and extortion. However, the gang leader and his men declined to honor invitation by security agents, who have found it difficult to visit his hideout



According to Ezekiel in his petition, which he asked security agencies to investigate: “In 2004, the gang killed Akulele Johnbull, Karaki Kobowel, Atigi Ifiti and Agbagi Pena for exposing his kidnapping gang activities.



“In 2009, the militant leader and his gang kidnapped a popular Benin businessman, Chief Adun, aka Bob Izua and General Overseer, Believers Ministry, Benin City, Pastor Samuel Osagie.”



The SSA asserted that the gangsters “attacked Ijaw youth leader, Mike Tufa, on 28/8/2009 because he led resistance against maltreatment of his people. Up to this date, the young man cannot walk well with one of his legs because of the way he was battered.



“In 2011, the gang placed embargo on any other person from dealing in timber business in and around Inikorogha community up to this day. For you to go into this illegal business, you must pass through them, any defaulter is meted with serious beating from -militant leader and his legion of thugs.

Ajemammedo shot dead in 2012

“On 12/01/2012, the gang unleashed hoodlums in police uniform on Destiny Ajemammedo, aka Ebo, by tagging him, armed robber. He was shot dead on the spot.

“They invaded Ikoro community same year and thoroughly beat up elders, women, and youths holding a meeting for rejecting his anointed the gang’s anointed king for Olodiama clan.



“On November 16, 2013, Ernest ibinebi, a popular youth leader from Ekenwan community was lured to Inikorogha waterside where members of the gang, in police uniform, brutally murdered him. In fact, one of them used bottle to hit Ibinebi on his head which led to his death.



“His body was taken in wheelbarrow to Ikoro town, after the corpse was used to dance round Inikorogha community. Ibinebi’s dead body was taken away, which up to this day, nobody knows where the ex-militant leader took the dead body to.



“This made the late Ibinebi family, few months ago, in their appearance before the Human Rights Abuse Panel set up by Governor Obaseki demanded for justice and the corpse of their son for proper burial

