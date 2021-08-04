By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

FORMER Federal Capital Territory Director of Finance, Dr Lazarus Gaza, Saturday, joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, after retirement from the civil service.

Gaza, who had joined the civil service after the botched democratic transition by General Ibrahim Babangida, where he was elected as first member of the House of Representatives, to represent Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC and Bwari Federal Constituency, explained that he was back to lead his people to the APC.

The immediate past FCT Director of Human Resources, who was received by the party faithful amidst a mammoth crowd at his Kabusa Ward in the nation’s capital city, lamented the neglect of indigenes of Abuja, in key positions, especially ministerial appointment by the federal government.

He, however,blamed it on his kinsmen,who he claimed have been supporting political parties outside the ruling party,a development he vowed to bring to end.

According to him,his people who are indigenes of Abuja have repeatedly shown their support for the opposition political parties which he said may have made the ruling party not to bring them on board in ministerial appointment.

To this end,he has vowed not only to be a loyal party man but also ensure his people change their political affiliations to the ruling APC, saying such commitment to the party would attract more development to the FCT.

He claimed that the APC offers a better opportunities,hence the need for his people to allign with the party.

His words: “We have lost a golden opportunity because before now, we collected our eggs and put them, in one basket. Now that we are wiser, we want to make sure that we put our eggs in separate baskets.

“So that when a basket falls, we will not be at a loss. That is why we are building the APC as a formidable party that will stand strong in the Federal Capital Territory.

“I want to tell you one secret, that somebody revealed to me. If Abuja was for APC, President, Muhammadu Buhari, would have given us a minister, yes!

“He told us that we are a necessary evil because we have not been voting him. Now that Abuja is gradually becoming an APC, we are going to have a minister.

“I want to assure you that we have more to gain politically from the APC than any other party in the FCT.”

Vanguard News Nigeria