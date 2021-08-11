.

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

THE Unuevworo (Traditional Prime Minister) of Ugboroke, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Denis Omovie is dead.

Omovie who was a four-time member of the State House of Assembly representing Warri South Constituency II reportedly died in Warri on Tuesday night after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, at resumed plenary on Wednesday morning, ordered that a minute silence be observed for him after breaking the news at a resumed plenary, Wednesday morning.

The House immediately adjourned in honour of Chief Denis Omovie who was a member of the State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2019.

