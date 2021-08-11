.

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

THE Unuevworo (Traditional Prime Minister) of Ugboroke, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Denis Omovie is dead. 

Omovie who was a four-time member of the State House of Assembly representing Warri South Constituency II reportedly died in Warri on Tuesday night after a brief illness. 

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, at resumed plenary on Wednesday morning, ordered that a minute silence be observed for him after breaking the news at a resumed plenary, Wednesday morning. 

The House immediately adjourned in honour of Chief Denis Omovie who was a member of the State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2019.

Details coming soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.