.
By Festus Ahon, Asaba
THE Unuevworo (Traditional Prime Minister) of Ugboroke, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Denis Omovie is dead.
Omovie who was a four-time member of the State House of Assembly representing Warri South Constituency II reportedly died in Warri on Tuesday night after a brief illness.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, at resumed plenary on Wednesday morning, ordered that a minute silence be observed for him after breaking the news at a resumed plenary, Wednesday morning.
The House immediately adjourned in honour of Chief Denis Omovie who was a member of the State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2019.
Details coming soon…