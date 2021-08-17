Everything in place to crown Olu designate on Saturday

Even as Police declare two wanted over Royal Crown

By Jimitota Onoyume

Prince Emiko

Itsekiri nation has intensified preparations for the coronation of the Olu Designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri, on Saturday, 21st August 2021.

This is coming on the heels of a declaration of two persons wanted by the Police for allegedly stealing a Royal Crown of the stool of the Olu of Warri.

The Police in a published newspaper advertorial ” Special Police Gazette-Bulletin, with the number CR:3000/ZN.5/X/AV/VOL.85/55, declared the duo of Prince Oyowoli Emiko and Prince Omatsuli Emiko wanted by its Interpol Force Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin city.

The advertorial said a warrant of arrest had been issued by the Federal High Court in Benin, adding that the duo were wanted by the police for “the offence of constructive breaking into the secret apartment of HRM Olu of Warri and stealing the Royal Crown.”

Vanguard gathered that the alleged missing Royal Crown would not in any way affect the smooth Coronation of the Olu Designate, Omoba Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri on Saturday.

Speaking on the preparations, Secretary of the Media and Publicity Sub Committee headed by Prince Yemi Emiko, Mr Mathew Itsekure said programme of activities lined up for the coronation will begin with a Praise and Worship session on Friday at the Palace of the Olu of Warri, adding that on Saturday there will be a Boat Regatta on the Warri River “that will later depart for Ode Itsekiri in a Boat Amanda, escorting the Royal Boat conveying Omoba Emiko to Ode Itsekiri for the Royal Rites and crowning.”

He said the next day, an inter-denomination Thanksgiving service would hold at the Palace of the Olu of Warri in Warri.

Continuing, he said top government functionaries, traditional rulers, and captains of industries were among those expected

When pushed for comment on the declaration by the Police of two for a missing Royal crown, he said he would not want to speak on it. “I don’t want to speak on this. All I can say is that the Coronation of the Olu Designate, Omoba will go ahead. Everything required to crown the king is in place,” he said.

