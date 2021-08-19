Total K9 is a specialized dog training service located in Yorkshire. While the 80-acre facility does offer basic residential (house) training, it specializes in personal protection dogs. What sets Total K9 apart is its complete devotion to proper training. These experts do not just produce guard dogs but watchful companions that are a pleasure to own.

Everyone at Total K9 is a dog lover. Its operations are facilitated by Robert Cammish, a passionate professional trainer with several years of experience. Cammish is a member of the British Institution of Professional Dog Trainers and the National Association of Security Dog Users. He has trained and supplied police departments, prisons, and security firms with working dogs as well as pet pups.

Being a father, Robert Cammish personally understands the importance of choosing the right protection dog for the family. He also appreciates a well-trained dog who doesn’t pull on the leash or refuses to get off the couch!

After all, protection dogs are not guard dogs. While they do keep watch over their pack, they are companions and meant to become members of your family. These highly trained dogs love attention and affection as much as the next pooch! This is why it is so important for the Total K9 staff to love these dogs: it is part of their training. Furthermore, when you build a good relationship with your student, you are going to get good results. This principle holds true for humans as well as animals.

When it comes to residential training, dogs are treated like royalty at Total K9. Pet parents get regular progress updates about the training. The Total K9 staff keeps a track of the dogs’ feeding and medicine schedule. The canines get health checks done day and night, enjoy a bath, and are even provided a blanket. Whether it is training a protection dog or teaching yours not to sneak food from the countertops, every pup at this remarkable place holds a special spot in everyone’s heart.