Etebo, Ekong stumble as Brighton beat Watford 2-0

The Nigerian trio of Emmanuel Dennis, Peter Etebo and William Troost-Ekong endured a disappointing evening as Brighton outclassed Watford in a 2-0 win.

In a sign of what was to come, Brighton began the game in commanding style, dominating possession and territory in open play. However, it was from a simple but brilliantly executed corner kick from which Shane Duffy opened the scoring ten minutes into the match.

The Seagulls passed around Watford with such speed and precision they left the visitors looking like red training cones placed deliberately around the pitch by Graham Potter. Outnumbered in midfield and swarmed upon after each turnover, Watford looked very much like the bookmaker’s favourites to be relegated.

As the first half drew to a close, the brilliant Yves Bissouma pounced upon a sluggish pass from William Troost-Ekong to a dozing Tom Cleverley, teeing Neal Maupay up to make it 2-0 with Brighton’s second chance of note on an uncharacteristically clinical afternoon for the hosts.

Watford certainly improved in the second half – ending the contest with more centre-forwards than natural centre-backs – but their starting standard was so far below that of their hosts it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

