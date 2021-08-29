By Comrade Emma Udemezue Jnr

What Senator Hyde Onuaguluchi needs is prayers for God’s infinite mercy and forgiveness rather than encouraging political jobbers, who are being sponsored by a selfish and insatiable politician, to use the former Senator as an object of mischief and baseless propaganda, for their selfish end.

Senator Onuaguluchi has diminished in terms of reasoning, coherence and inter-human relationship.

What played out at the recent Ife-Emelumma Enugu West Senatorial District Unity Rally, held in Awgu LGA, cannot be new to students of political history who are conversant with Senator Onuaguluchi’s temperament and incoherence in public outings, which have always been wild and confrontational.

However, the fact remains that Senator Onuaguluchi, as a Lone Ranger among the entire leaders and people of Enugu West Senatorial District who were at the said rally, did not speak categorically against the practice of zoning of the office of governor in Enugu State.

What played out was a display of his usual shortcomings which is quite understandable.

It is on record that Senator Onuaguluchi once displayed such strange character against Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the day he publicly confronted and embarrassed him (Ekweremadu) for not putting on the Enugu State uniform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to attend the grand finale of the party’s 2020 Local Government Election campaign.

Senator Ekweremadu wore a jean trouser and a plain shirt to the party’s event and Senator Onuaguluchi was blunt in confronting him (Ekweremadu) saying “I didn’t expect anybody to be here today without this clothe (PDP uniform); screaming: “It is not fair, it is not fair”.

I know that these political jobbers disturbing public peace today with cooked-up stories; misrepresenting facts of what transpired at the Enugu West rally and making a Mountain out of a Molehill, will not capture and trend on social media this interesting drama that played out between Senator Onuaguluchi and Senator Ekweremadu on that fateful day, because of its consequences on the man sponsoring their nefarious, mischievous and baseless campaign of calumny.

One would not be surprised to note, therefore, that Senator Onuaguluchi launched a personal attack on the Convener and Chairman of the Central Organising Committee of the said Enugu West rally, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, which was unfortunately misrepresented by mischief makers, in a failed attempt to mislead and undermine the frank message delivered at the rally by the people of Enugu West Senatorial District that it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial District to produce Gov. Ugwuanyi’s successor in 2023, based on the rotational agreement reaffirmed and endorsed by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, at its State Caucus meeting of July 7, 2013, attended by Senator Ike Ekweremadu, among others.

Senator Ben Collins Ndu, from Udi-Ezeagu (Agbaja) axis of Enugu West Senatorial District, is Senator Onuaguluchi’s known political rival, who defeated him (Onuaguluchi) at the poll to represent the people of Enugu West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, in 1999.

Let us also recall that Senator Onuaguluchi, at the grand finale of the PDP campaign rally held at Udenu LGA on March 6, 2019, leading to the governorship election, displayed similar confrontational character on revered leaders of the party present at the rally, when he alleged that none of them was around when the PDP was formed, except Dr. Okwy Nwodo.

These three incidences, which are a tip of the iceberg, justify my call for prayers for God’s infinite mercy and forgiveness on Senator Onuaguluchi.

The public should kindly disregard and discourage the antics of these insensitive elements playing politics with everything.

We the people of Enugu West Senatorial District have spoken with one voice that it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial District to produce Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s successor in 2023, and no man, no level of mischief, media blackmail or propaganda will or can change this conscience-driven decision that will cement the existing peace in Enugu State and engender equity and justice in the political lexicon of the state for posterity sake.

Comrade Emma Udemezue Jnr.