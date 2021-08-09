….launches ChillingChow Restaurant in Benin

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS investors indicate interest to invest in Nigeria, an upcoming young entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, ChillingChow Restaurant, Obawe Ebenezer, Monday, appealed to government to make the business environment friendly for economic growth and development.

Ebenezer made the appeal in his remarks during the official launch of ChillingChow Restaurant in Benin City, State capital of Edo State, while explaining his motive of establishing the business this time around amid challenges facing the economy.

He further stated that the establishment of the restaurant will create jobs for Nigerians as there are plans also to replicate same in other major cities across the country.

He said: “I appeal to our elected leaders in government, to do their best to create a favorable environment for businesses to thrive. The issue of insecurity also must be addressed urgently because lives and properties of many young business owners are being destroyed.

“ChillingChow Restaurant has been functioning for a little over a year now in Benin City but the turnout has been amazing. By God’s grace, we have been able to employ lots of young people: cooks, cleaners, bakers, waiters. In such a short while, we have become one of the most flexible and reliable food delivery services in Edo State.”

Also speaking on the need to consume quality and hygienic food he said, “The restaurant which provides quality meals and quality relaxation experience for customers, is an example of the hardwork and visionary ability of several Nigerian youths in creating employment opportunities for themselves and for others.

“We currently have a mobile application that can be downloaded to place orders for comfortable delivery of meals. What we plan on doing now is expanding into other cities across Nigeria. We will be opening more branches and food stands very soon. By so doing, we will be helping to do our part in reducing the unemployment rate in Nigeria. ChillingChow Restaurant is currently located at Sadoh Lane, Ihama road, GRA, Benin City.”

However, he (Ebenezer) stressed the need for more youths to become entrepreneurs following the present economic realities and situation, hence young people should be innovative and acquire profitable skills that will make the self-employed and employers of Labour that contribute to the growth and development.

He also urged government to create favorable policies and security to encourage small businesses to thrive.

“As it is now in Nigeria, it is very important that young people pick up various skills, whether vocational, digital or otherwise. It has become evident that waiting for government to create jobs is an exercise in futility. If we must build a solid economy, job creation cannot be left for government alone. We all must put our hands together.”

Meanwhile, he also acknowledged and appreciated people of Edo State for welcoming and embrasing the restaurant, which he promised to promote and love and harmony across the State.