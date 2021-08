5 killed in Yobe, 94 households with 487 individuals displaced



227 houses and 300 farmlands destroyed in Adamawa

Yobe residents want Gov’s attention focused on state

By Umar Yusuf, Yola, & Ndahi Marama

THOUGH the flood may have started drying up, the massive destruction left in its wake continues to serve as a painful reminder of its tragic invasion.

Indeed, before it spent its vengeful rage, it had swept away everything on its path: men, women, houses, farmlands and tree crops, leaving its victims stranded with myriads of sad stories to tell. For many communities in Adamawa and Yobe states, it was indeed a bitter, painful experience they will never forget in a hurry as they tearfully count their losses in terms of those who died, those displaced and property and livelihood destroyed.



Although the flood came like a thief in the night without any notice, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and the National Meteorological and Safety Agency had earlier predicted massive flooding in different parts of the country, especially those lying on the flood plains of the River Niger and River Benue. But neither the people of Adamawa nor their Yobe State counterparts appear to have taken the early warning by both NEMA and NIMET seriously and take precautionary steps to escape the wrath of the raging flood.



In Adamawa State, the worst affected communities are those of Numan, Demsa, Lamurde in Yola North, Yola South and Fufore local government areas.



Others are Girei, Guyuk and Shelleng local government areas close to the Kiri and Dadin Kowa Dams in Adamawa and Gombe states respectively. Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, ADSEMA, says no fewer than 2000 people have been affected by flood within a week across the state.



Dr. Mohamed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary of the agency told Arewa Voice Wednesday in Yola that 227 houses and 300 farmlands were also destroyed by the flood. According to him, 850 of the victims and 161 houses were in Duhu District of Madagali Local Government Area.



Sulaiman recalled that between August 11 and August 12, more than 150 farmlands and 66 houses were destroyed by flood in Lababiri village, Shelleng Local Government Area.



He said: “In less than a week, the agency has recorded two heavy floods where about 227 houses, 300 farmlands and over 2,000 people were affected in the state.”



While assuring the victims of assistance, he, however, warned those still living and farming in the flood plains to relocate without further delay as more rainfall was being expected.



He said those who were clinging on to their communities because of their attachment to culture and traditions were doing so at their own peril as the agency would not force them to flee harm’s way. While the destruction caused by the flood in Adamawa was minimal, the devastation left in its wake in Yobe has been monumental.

A report by the State Emergency Management Agency indicates that no fewer than 94 households were affected, with 487 individuals displaced by the flood. They have since been moved to temporary safe location. To further ameliorate the plight of the victims, six households who lost their loved ones to the floods have been provided with rented accommodation, while 74 others have been given temporary abodes in Nahuta, Binduri, Jigawa and Dabai.



Similarly, the report said food, mats, mosquito nets, blankets and drinking water have been provided for the victims, while medical personnel have been deployed to provide them with basic medical needs. But sadly, according to the report, the bodies of two missing children who had been swept away by the rampaging floods had been discovered in Dawasa, 40 kilometres away from Nahuta while another woman lost her life when her building affected by the flood collapsed on Monday.



The state emergency agency plans to open the Alau and Laddo dams so as to provide potable water for general use and prevent possible outbreak of water-borne ailments.

The unfortunate incidents have prompted some of the residents to accuse the state governor, Mai Mala Buni, of not paying adequate attention to governance in the state due to his active involvement in the politics of the All Progressives Congress, APC.



They alleged that Governor Buni, who doubles as Chairman Extra Ordinary Committee of the ruling APC had neglected state affairs and concentrated more on national politics, instead of his constitutional mandate.



According to Mallam Isa Ali and Yakubu Maina, residents of Potiskum and Damaturu metropolis, the inability of the state government under the leadership of Governor Buni to address waterlogged areas in the state was responsible for the havoc wreaked by the flood. But the state governor, through his media aide, Mohammed Mamman, commiserated with the victims of the flood disaster in the state.



Mamman said the governor was deeply touched by the calamity caused by the flood, which claimed five lives and washed away many farmlands and houses.



He also informed thus: “Governor Buni directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to intensify search of two persons reportedly missing and, provide victims who sustained injuries with medical support.



“The governor also directed the ministry and SEMA to provide the affected communities with their immediate needs to cushion their hardships.”



Earlier the Governor had directed Ministries of Environment, Humanitarian Affairs and SEMA to look into ways of evacuating downstream and vulnerable communities to safer locations.



The ministries of environment and works are also directed to consider creating more channels to enhance the follow of the rain water to reduce flooding.



“He assured the assistance of government to provide safety measures to the people and succour to the victims. Meanwhile SEMA has despatched its staff to take stock of the damages and the urgent assistance needed for prompt support.



He urged the vulnerable communities to move to safer locations and to cooperate with government officials providing support. Governor Buni prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the departed souls and provide succour to the survivors, amin”.



Unfortunately, immediately after the governor’s message of commiseration to his people, another disaster befell the state as heavy downpour in Potiskum Town of Yobe State triggered severe flooding in parts of the town, including Socol Junction grave yard, destroying and carrying away many graves and causing heavy flooding on the road.



The Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa, has since sympathized with the victims of the Potiskum flooding.

