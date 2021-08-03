.

…Sues for unity in Delta APC

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

FOUNDING Leader and 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Tuesday, said the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has through undithered personal drive and uncommon dent of hard work achieve so much in his political journey.

Emerhor in a statement he personally signed, said; “I write to congratulate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on the auspicious occasion of his 58th birthday. Senator Omo-Agege has through undithered personal drive and uncommon dent of hard work achieve so much in his political journey such that today he has become a political icon and occupies the enviable and distinguished position of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate.

“He has indeed established himself as a national political leader and the political tiger of Delta State APC. For too long, the political opposition in Delta State has longed for someone to lead in the debilitating struggle to liberate Delta State from the death crutches of the PDP, a party that has ravaged the state in the past 20 years or more.

“Today, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has established himself as the lead political fighter who is appropriately positioned to spearhead APC’s effort to rescue Delta State.

“It is in this regard that I celebrate and congratulate him and to wish him well and to pray God to protect him and crown these efforts. It is now our duty as APC leaders to provide the support bulwark for the sure and challenging struggle ahead.

“I congratulate him as he shoulders and leads the hope ahead and I pray God to horn his acknowledged strengths with demonstrable humility.

To grant him more wisdom that comes with age and the ability to keep an open door to accommodate all who share in this tall objective of a new Delta State. I look to the Obarisi to use the occasion of this birthday to further the hope and dream of a united Delta APC.

“May I seize moment to request other APC leaders, in this wise, to resolve to be totally selfless and to elevate the collective goal of a liberated Delta State above self and to allow the past be past. It is time to join hands and unite against the common enemy.”