By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has condemned in the strongest terms, an attack on Monday which spanned Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru local government area.

According to a report from the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven, the armed assailants attacked the mentioned villages early on Monday morning and swiftly left six residents dead.

Responding to a distress call, troops arrived at the location and engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

In addition to the casualties, it was reported that eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle and a generator set were razed during the attack. Some maize crops were also destroyed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness over the attack and condemned it as an act of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and sent his condolences to their families.

The Governor tasked security agencies working in the area to sustain thorough investigations into the incident.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said investigations were ongoing in the general area and the government will keep the public abreast of developments in Kauru LGA.

Similarly, the military and other security agencies are working with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau States, towards containing the renewed cycle of violence in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State and Bassa LGA of Plateau State respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria