By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – AS Edo State marked its 30 years anniversary on Friday, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Kenneth Imasuangbon, has called on Edo people to continue to cooperate and support the PDP-led administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki for sustainable growth and development.



Imasuangbon said the state has led in all indices of development ahead of other states that were also created in 1991.

The business mogul in a statement he issued in Benin City also commended the Oba of Benin and the role the palace played in the creation of the state during the reign of Oba Erediauwa.



He said: “I wish to congratulate the Governor, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo and the people of Edo State on the epoch occasion of the celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of the creation of the state from the erstwhile Bendel State.



“Within the thirty years of its creation Edo State has continued to chart a course of excellence and progress in all endeavours. We can only give thanks to the chain of administrators and policy makers who have been in the helm of affairs of the acclaimed Heart Beat State within this period.

“My prayer is that the numerous gains achieved by the state within this thirty years period will be worthy of emulation in the years ahead even as bigger achievements are being earmarked.



“To my friend and hardworking governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, I say thank you for contributing immensely to the developmental strides of the state. While to the people of the state I say keep abreast of the giant strides in the state and continually pray that much more be in the offering as the days go by.



“This year’s anniversary especially calls for strong togetherness if we must overcome insecurity and poverty threatening our unity as a nation.

“Under Obaseki we have seen purposeful leadership which must be encouraged by all well meaning citizens of the state.



“Therefore, I want to appeal to all irrespective of our political differences to join hands with the Governor to consolidate his outstanding first term achievements. The success of Obaseki is the success of the Edo People.”