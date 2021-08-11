Ecobank Nigeria has said that it is creating a special platform to celebrate Nigerian youths as part of activities to commemorate International Youth Day which holds annually on 12th August.

Head, Direct Banking, Adetola Oshomah, said the bank, as part of its Mobile Xpress (MX) Online Series, will host a symposium with the theme: “Finding your Voice”, a Career, Creativity, and Skills advocacy programme to support youth development. She said this is one of several activities to demonstrate that Ecobank is a youth friendly bank.

She said, “We are putting together an advocacy platform for the Nigerian youth that will enable them to express themselves, speak out on their career choices, unleash their creative talents and skills, as well as unveil their individual salient attributes that prepares them for the challenges of life. For this year’s International Youth Day, we are organizing a digital seminar that will give the youths the opportunity to speak.”

Oshomah added that Ecobank boasts of digital solutions, products and services that are targeted at creating convenience for the youths, stating that as a bank, Ecobank seeks to empower young people by offering them convenient, affordable, and accessible financial services anytime and anywhere from their mobile phones, which is their primary mode of communication.