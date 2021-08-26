Echoes from Maiden Vanguard Mental Health Summit

Some of the highlights from Professor Taiwo Lateef Sheik’s explosive presentation at the Vanguard Mental Health Summit Thursday.

Lagos State is ahead of Nigeria in access to Mental Health Care ― Prof Taiwo Lateef Sheik, of Department of Psychiatry, College of Medical Services- Ahmadu Bello- University, Zaria, Nigeria.

The mental health treatment gap in Nigeria is as high as 85 per cent.

There are 0.09 per cent psychiatrists, four nurses, 0.02 clinical psychologist, 0.02 social worker to 1,000 persons in Nigeria.

Over 1,000 Nigeria Psychiatrists are outside Nigeria ― Professor Sheik

