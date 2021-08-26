…Plans to Launch Anti-Counterfeit Campaign for Electrical products

Leading power management company, Eaton, is set to host electricians at an event tagged “Electrician’s Day”. The event, which seeks to build capacity amongst electricians in the country, will feature training, demonstration, and networking opportunities.

Scheduled to hold on Thursday, 2nd of September 2021 at D’Podium Event Center in Ikeja, the Electrician’s Day event will bring together thought leaders across the industry to discuss product counterfeiting and collective approach to electrical safety standards.

Commenting on the event, Kunmi Odunoku, Marketing Manager for Eaton in West Africa, said, “We believe electricians play a vital role in Electrical installation safety and adherence to relevant standards, which has led to Eaton bringing up the concept “Electrician Day” with the aim of creating a safe space where electricians, electrical wholesalers and dealers have the opportunity to learn, discuss, share their thoughts and opinions on key industry issues with experts and thought leaders.”

Odunoku also revealed that the event is going to lead to the launch of Eaton’s Anti-Counterfeit Champion Campaign. In his words, “the counterfeiting of well-known brands and products is a growing, worldwide issue. Using counterfeit electrical products can result in a higher risk of failure or malfunction, potentially leading to injuries, loss of life, equipment failure, property damage or fire. This is why we feel there is a need for an anti-counterfeiting campaign. We will use the opportunity of this event to kick-start the campaign aimed at educating electricians on fake products and the harm they cause. Some end users do not have knowledge about these products, so it is important for the electricians to help them on that front”.

The event is targeted at both members of the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN) as well as independent Electricians who do not belong to the association. The availability and use of Electrical power is key to development in any society and Eaton believes those at the forefront should have the opportunity to constantly evolve.