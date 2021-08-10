By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government in collaboration with a firm, on Tuesday, flagged-off an online learning platform, tagged: “EkoDigitalSchool.com,” towards the development of education and in line with the transformation plan of the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said the data free platform which is currently the largest digital classroom in Africa, was done in partnership with Chronicles Software Development Company to create equal access to quality education for all students in the state.

Adefisayo, noted that the online platform can take 10 million students learning concurrently.

She said: ‘’This initiative is in fulfillment of our Education Transformation focus areas, which are; to invest in technology as a learning aid, improve overall student welfare and capacity development, improve the capacity and welfare of school personnel and also establish and leverage impactful Public Private Partnerships.

‘’Also, the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in realization of the un-bargained challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic seeks to ensure safety and secondly to keep pupils and students continuously engaged via e-learning and teaching platforms.

“These realities reiterated our firm commitment to innovatively use media technology to push the quality of Education to a world class standard while making learning accessible despite all odds.

‘’The Eko Digital School is an online platform established to ensure continuous learning for all children in Lagos state. This platform enables students either in or out of school to have continuous uninterrupted learning. It is interesting to note that this platform is incorporated with all our subjects which are aligned with the new school curriculum.’’

The commissioner said the online learning platform also has various important features such as: Assignments, tests, examinations and reports, saying the students can be actively engaged at home and closely monitored by the parents.

‘’Also, The Eko Digital School takes a sequential approach to learning where student are expected to complete specific requirement before accessing next level of content.’’

Adefisayo added that,’’ The paradigm shift to integrate technology into learning and empowering teachers and youths to be technologically savvy couldn’t have made an entry at a better time, as the outbreak was never envisaged. Digital Learning platforms became expedient in order to deliver service.’’

She urged the students to maximize the opportunities for their academic success as the government has invested enormously on the project.

Giving an overview of the initiative, Co founder/Chief Executive Officer of Chronicles Software Development Company, Oluwakoyejo Oluwatosin noted that the platform is a borderless classroom through cloud, where learning happens for all children/students in the state in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Oluwatosin said plans were on to train Principals, Tutor-General Permanent Secretaries of the Six Educational districts, ICT Teachers, on how to maximize the use of the Digital Platform, built on a cloud architecture that can accommodate between two and ten million students concurrently.