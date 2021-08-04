By Soni Daniel

The Department of State Services, DSS, has ordered an immediate investigation into the reported assault on Vanguard photojournalist, Gbemiga Olamilekan, by under cover agents of the agency.

Olamilekan was reportedly assaulted by men of the DSS at the premises of the Federal High Court Abuja as he tried to capture the images of some allies of Yoruba separatist Sunday Igboho, who were taken to court by the DSS operatives in response to the court order.

Olamilekan’s phone was initially seized by the operatives as he tried to capture the arrival of the Igboho’s supporters but was later returned to him after the pictures had been deleted on the orders of the operatives.

But Olamilekan claimed he was assaulted in the ensuing scuffle between him and the unnamed operatives.

But the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, says the DSS had ordered an immediate investigation of the alleged assault on the Vanguard journalist.

Afunanya said the probe of the incident would unravel whether the photojournalist was attacked and by who.

The DSS Spokesman said: “The DSS is a responsible security organisation, which does not assault journalists.

“The Service has a good working relationship with a broad spectrum of the Media.

“This is knowing that Security and Media are partners in nation-building and should exist in understanding, peace and harmony.

” For this reason, the Service will investigate the allegation you have presented,” Dr. Afunanya said.

