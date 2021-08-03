….As Abiodun presents van, motorcycles to NDLEA

By James Ogunnaike

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (retd), has lamented the high prevalence of drug abuse in Ogun State and sought for the support of the state government in the agency’s efforts to combat drug abuse in the country.

According to Marwa, the prevalence of drug abuse in the South-West zone of the country is 22.4 per cent, of which Ogun accounts for 17 per cent of the prevalence in the region.

Marwa made the disclosure, yesterday, during an official visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun at his Oke Mosan office, Abeokuta, as part of his nationwide appraisal and advocacy visit to state command of the NDLEA.

The NDLEA boss, who requested for land to build barracks for its personnel, said: “With the high prevalence of drug abuse in the country, I want to solicit your excellency’s support in combating the menace in the state. As we all know, drug abuse destroys life, community and it has no respect for age, gender and religion, hence the need to engage critical stakeholders in the fight to stem the tide of this social malaise.”

While commending Governor Dapo Abiodun for partnering with the agency in combating the menace in the state, he noted that the NDLEA has finalised plans to build barracks for its operatives to further secure their lives from drug barons and peddlers.

“NDLEA is a hazardous place to work for our officials. They arrest drug peddlers and barons; they prosecute them and they will go back to the same community to sleep among these people. This is very dangerous for our officials. We need land to build barracks for them,” Marwa pointed out.

The NDLEA chairman commended Abiodun for his style of leadership in the state, stressing that this has contributed to his numerous achievements, especially in the area of infrastructural development, health, education and security.

Responding, Governor Abiodun lauded Marwa for stepping up the fight against drug abuse in the country, saying “the NDLEA has been reborn and is witnessing a new lease of life under your watch”.

He expressed the readiness of his administration to partner and assist the NDLEA in its quest to combat drug abuse in the country.

“We will step up our support to you. We will work more to reduce the percentage of drug consumption in the state,” Abiodun said and presented operational van and two motorcycles to the Ogun State command of the agency.”

