Tolulope Ogunmefun’s unique stage name “Don’t Jealous Me” always generates curiosity. As a satirist-cum-performing artist, his debut single “Vibes N Tunup” featuring his fellow London-based Sneakbo is gaining massive traction across the country. From Jand to Lasgidi, this fast-growing Afrobeats singer and songwriter is riding on the wave of the success of his hit single.

On his journey into the world of entertainment, he said “My career in the comedy industry started in 2008 when I was eating burger. My friend laughed at the way I ate it and started recording me.

I looked at the camera and said, don’t jealous me just because you haven’t got burger in your country. She laughed hysterically at my rants and decided to upload the video. It went viral and made me one of the first African Internet viral sensations. From there, I made more comedy skits.”

With regards to music, he revealed he always loved singing. “I have always loved music. Earlier on in my career, I made parody videos for Immigration, Super Bass and Otis. These videos had millions of views. Working with music producer PJ2, I recorded other tracks like “Hold On To Me”, “Somebody”, and “Calm Down”. I performed ”Calm Down” at 02 Indigo during the Basketmouth’s show in 2011.”

His official debut single, Vibes N Tunup, produced by Ayo Beatz, was released in 2021, accompanied by a colorful visual. His sophomore single will be published soon, followed by an EP before the end of the year. “I am a very versatile musician. With my kind of music, I don’t want to be boxed. I cannot wait to share my music and comedy skits with the whole world. I have so much to share with the world.” he enthused.