When you make reference to an artiste with talent, creativity and vision, you cannot ignore the vivacious Omosigho, aka Don VS.

The “Single mother” crooner Don Vs who just released his new video “Osasu in Europe” has just began his 2021 world tour, tagged ” Eu Star Boi World Tour”.

Don VS was recently spotted at one of his tours where he had a massive turn out in Toulouse France.

His fans defied scares of Covid-19 pandemic and turned up enmasse to groove to his highly melodious brand of music.

Shedding light on why he would love to collaborate with award winning stars, Burna Boy and Wizkid, he said” The duo of Burna and Wizkid are inspirational artistes. Their sound, work ethic and creativity inspires me to be better in my craft. Their recent Grammy Win is a proof that if they can do it, I can do it also. Collaborations with them will be fantastic. Doing a duet with them will be so great and thrilling for our fans.”

Don VS is a proud winner of many awards including; Best song of the year ABMA Award Italy.

Others include Most Popular artiste of the Year 2018, (Creativity Merit Award, Belgium); Best artist song of the year 2018 (Creativity Reality Merit Award, Belgium) as well as Best Europe Artist of the year 2018 (Money is money Ent. Awards).

Others include Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Edo United union Roma, Lazio, Italy); Diapora Artist of the Year 2019 (Godsent Foundation (Award) and the Diaspora Artiste of the Year (Nega 2019 Germany).

On how his musical sojourn began, he said the journey started in 2004 in far away in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

“I started my music career back then in Nigeria in 2004, Benin City was my starting point. I was on a TV show called Beat and Laugh at EBS, Edo Broadcasting Service,” Don VS said.