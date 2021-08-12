By Arogbonlo Israel

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Bigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has eulogised the management and staff of NYSC Ondo over the completion of the ultra modern camp clinic and the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Centre in the State.

The DG asserted that the Scheme will continue to provide top-notch healthcare services to all citizens and residents of this country.

General Ibrahim made this assertion Wednesday while commissioning the project constructed through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

The General who has attained the academic status of an Associate Professor said that NYSC has done much with various stakeholders to enhance the quality of healthcare services in all the communities across the country.

“I am happy to be associated with good and quality medical and healthcare services the NYSC has been providing the populace of this country since the Scheme was established forty eight years ago and this is further demonstrated by NYSC Ondo State with this milestone.

“I want to specially applaud the foresight and doggedness of the immediate past Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio for this wonderful initiative and the sitting Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani for investing hugely on the massive structure which today can compete favourably with a standard hospital.”

The NYSC boss while accessing the quality job on the massive structure and the medical facilities provided charged the Federal Government to invest more in orientation camp by providing well equipped facilities in each of the geopolitical zones.

“We cannot but thank Federal Government through the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for providing state of the art clinic at NYSC Camp in Iseyin” adding that “government has promised to replicate this gesture in all the geopolitical zones”.

He directed the State Coordinator to ensure that the newly commissioned Camp Clinic should service the entire Akoko Division and ensured that corps medical personnel are stationed there all the time.

“State Coordinator, kindly strive that this facility serves the entire community and also ensure that you make available corps medical personnel to work there all the time.

“NYSC Ondo State will now serve as the flagship for all Secretariats at implementing our Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) programme which is primarily meant to provide free and qualitative medical services for the indigent persons and children in the rural areas.”

General Ibrahim appreciated in a special way everyone that has contributed to making the dream and completion of a befitting camp clinic.

“The list of those who stood by us and supported on this project is much but we equally acknowledge the financial commitment of institutions of higher learning, Federal Medical Centre, committed philanthropists and well meaning and respected indigenes of Ondo State,” he said.

The Director General as part of the unscheduled visit equally commissioned the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Centre and performed the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Management Quarters, a pet project of the State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani.

The Number One Corps Member said that he was impressed with the State Coordinator, Mrs. Ani for hitting the ground running since her assumption of office and thought it wise and deemed it fit to build on the enviable track records of her predecessors.

In her remark, the State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani thanked the Director General for the support and assistance he has extended to the Secretariat since she assumed office about five months ago.