DEVELOPING: PDP BoT in meeting over party crisis

By Dirisu Yakubu

Against the backdrop of a fresh crisis threatening the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Board of Trustees, Thursday, converged at the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Vanguard gathered that the organ which prides itself as “the conscience of the party,” is deliberating on the best possible way of handling the internal feud, following growing calls for the resignation of party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Seated at the National Executive Committee, NEC hall of the party are BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, amongst others.

