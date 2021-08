By Onozure Dania

Bonfire on Cele-Mile 2 Expressway

Passengers were on Tuesday, stranded at Cele Bus Stop, along Mile 2, Oshodi Apapa, Badagry expressway, over protests by transporters and motorists against the Lagos State Taskforce operatives.

The protesters have set up bonfires on the expressway, inward Oshodi, and are preventing commercial vehicles and motorcycles on both sides from operating.

The transporters including thugs were seen wielding machetes and knives.

