By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

FILE PHOTO

Officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force have taken over the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in what Vanguard learned was part of efforts to stave off violent protests against the caretaker leadership of the party.

As of 11:20am, the policemen in about five hilux vans were strategically positioned along the Blantyre Street of the secretariat which was recently rechristened “Buhari House” is located.

Security sources said intelligence reports indicate that the controversy which had recently trailed the validity of the Gov Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party could snowball into violent protest, hence the need to take proactive measures to avert such occurrence.