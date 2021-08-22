.

…recover gun, ammunition, vehicle

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Police Command, Sunday, said it has arrested seven suspected criminals, recovered ammunition and vehicle in some parts of the State.

The command in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “On 18/8/2021 at about 0825hrs, a distress call was received that a gang of four armed robbers were operating at MTN road by pipeline Sapele.

“The DPO Sapele led the crack team in conjunction with vigilante and during the operation four (4) suspects namely; James Wisdom a.k.a young diamond ‘m’ age 25yrs, Peter Ayodele ’m’ age 22yrs, Ikolo Micheal ‘m’ age 18yrs and Francis Success ‘f’ age 26yrs were arrested and the following items were recovered from them; three (3) cut to size single barrels gun with eighteen (18) cartridges, a Lexus car with Reg. No. YAB 750 BP. The investigation is ongoing.

“Similarly on the 18/8/2021 at about 1000hrs, acting on information received that three armed men burgled a house at Old Benin Road Oghara at about 0200hrs and made away with phones valued N400, 000.

“The Divisional police officer Oghara swung into action, detailed operative to investigate and bring the armed robbers to book. The Detectives through intelligence-led operation arrested the following suspects: Choice Macaulay ‘m’ age 26yrs, Endurance Ejokirehie ‘m’ age 27yrs and Junior Macaulay ‘m’ age 21yrs at Indian hemp joint exhibits recovered from them includes three phones, a dummy gun and iron rod used for the robbery.

“Suspects confessed to the crime and the victims have identified the stolen phones as theirs. On further investigation, it was discovered that one of the suspects Choice Macaulay who is the leader of the gang was arrested before and charged to court, but was later released.

“The suspect led the detectives to their hideout where one locally-made gun and two live cartridges were dug out from the ground where it was buried. Investigation is ongoing”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police Delta state command, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali has warned criminally minded people that the state would not be a safe place for them.

Ali said under his watch the police in the command would continue to go after them until the state was free of criminally minded people who have nothing to offer other than to cause pain and havoc on the good people of the state.

The CP said he has mandated area commanders, DPOs and Tactical commanders not to relent in the fight against crime and criminality, adding that the command has recorded another major feat against dare devil robbers.

Vanguard News Nigeria