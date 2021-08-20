omobaTsola Emiko

By Emma Amaize

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday congratulated the Olu of Warri designate, Prince ‘Tsola Emiko, ahead of his coronation on Saturday.

Delta State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza said in a press statement that: “Delta PDP heartily congratulates the new Olu of Warri, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, whose official coronation on Saturday, August 21, 2021, confirms him as the 21st Olu of Warri.

“We wish His Royal Majesty a happy, prosperous, and peaceful reign as he assumes his royal heritage as the custodian of the great Odé Itsekiri ancestral throne of Warri Kingdom,” he added.