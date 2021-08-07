Delta councilor

The Councillor representing Desiec ward 4 in Udu local government of Delta state Hon Joseph Choja has provided water project in Ogbe Udu Community and Solar street Light Project in Okolor Water side Community.

According to Joseph Choja at the commissioning of the projects, the teachers and pupils have difficulties in getting water.

He noted that before the construction of the bore hole water project, the teacher and pupils of the school always satisfied themselves by crossing the road to get water from the neighbourhood.

“ I am excited today because God has helped me in completing this water and light projects.

Only recently a pupil was knocked down by a vehicle while crossing the road to get water.

To get water hasn’t be easy for the teachers and pupils.”

He said that the need to provide affordable drinking water was top of his agenda for the school.

On the street light , he disclosed that his gesture was aimed at improving the Social and economy life of the community.

He commended the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for his developmental strides in Delta State.

The Chairman of the people Democratic party PDP in Udu local government area Hon David Siloko commended the councilor for the gesture.

He noted that his gesture will further consolidate gains of the party in the community.

He called on other councillors and politicians in the council area to do likewise .

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Delta State, Chief Andrew Oghene-Aga Orugbo , the Chairman of the Ogbe Udu Community Samuel Gbalugo and Okolor community Evang Gospel Choja thanked the lawmaker for his projects which are aimed at making better the life of the people.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success also commended the councilor for delivering on his promise to the people despite financial challenges.

The head teacher of the Primary school Mrs Grace who couldn’t hide her excitement thanked the councilor for contributing toward the development of the school.