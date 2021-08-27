…thanks him for augmentation of LG subvention

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

CHAIRMAN of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Delta State Chapter, Mr Victor Ebonka, has urged Deltans to maintain the prevailing peace in the state and continue to support the administration of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ebonka in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta State, specifically thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa “for all the support he is giving to Local Governments in the State, especially for consistently and/or continually augmenting the Local Government monthly allocation.

“The gesture has made it possible for the local government councils to be able to meet their monthly obligations of payment of salaries. “

Ebonka is also the ALGON National Legal Adviser, said; “on behalf of the Delta State ALGON, I wish to congratulate our amiable Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, our esteemed royal fathers, political and religious leaders and the good people of Delta State on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the creation of our dear State.

“Delta State is built on peace, love and unity, therefore I urge Deltans to maintain the peace and continue to support the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord will continue to bless Delta State and sustain for us the peace, prosperity and progress in the state”.