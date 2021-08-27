Delta @ 30: Ereyitomi rejoices with Warri Federal Constituency, says development reflects progress, peace

Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency and Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with his Warri Federal Constituents in the three Warri LGAs as Delta State marks its 30th creation on August 27, 1991.

Ereyitomi says development witnessed reflects progress, peace and corporation among the people of the area as well among Deltans, pointing out that Delta has passed through some challenges but those challenges like other states too as experienced couldn’t deter the state from needed development which the state has seen especially from 1999 that modern Democratic administration has begun in Nigeria.

The Warri National Assembly Member posited that the massive development in the state can’t be compared to when it was still under the defunct Bendel State which non-attention was even dared given to Warri talkless of the riverine communities as seen in the present and past democratically elected administrations that erected basic infrastructures in the area.

ALSO READ: Delta @ 30: We’re on the right path to excel – DESOPADEC Boss

The lawmaker expressed delight that Delta is celebrating 30 with positive things to show from Aviation, Roads, Healthcare, Human Capital Development and Empowerment of Youth and Women since its creation as an independent state.

He urged the youths and all living in Warri Federal Constituency to live in peace as well love their neighbours, shun any negative vices that can impede the development and growth of Warri and the entire state.

Ereyitomi congratulated past governors and the present Governor Okowa for their various contributions in adding value and attracting socio-economic development leading to societal changes in the state since its creation exactly today 30 years ago.

Vanguard News Nigeria