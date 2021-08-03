By Emma Amazie

SECRETARY, Warri Consultative Forum, WCF, Warri, Delta State, Amechi Ogbonna, has said that Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who recently defected from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot match Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.



Ogbonna, meanwhile, declined comments on APC, saying: “On APC, I cannot comment for now because the party is good, but those who claim to be leaders of the party feel the party is their property. For Great Ogboru, those who climbed through him always betray him.



“Some of those leaders in APC still believe in Oghara except Great Ogboru. Senator Nwaboshi is not a match to Governor Okowa.”



He, however, clarified: “Delta Central is not for the Urhobo alone, we have the Itsekiri in the senatorial district in Sapele, Okpe, Ethiope East and West Udu and Uvwie Local Government Areas.”



On Delta Central-2023 (DC-23), a lobby group set up by some Urhobo politicians to actualise power shift to Delta Central in 2023, he said: “DC-23 is an illegal body not known to law.



“On Warri, we should ask a former governor of the state what was his landmark in Warri. But for clarification purpose, Okowa tarred all roads in big Warri before the coronation of Ogiame Ikenwoli and the abandoned Ubeji Egbokodo road.”



He said Okowa was factual in his statement that there was no written power zoning arrangement in the state, adding: “The main issue today is about 2023, we should recall that in 2015 PDP governorship primaries in Asaba, it was 11 Delta North, three Delta Central and one Delta South candidates. The question is who zoned it?



“The three from Delta Central are Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Ovie Omo-Agege and David Edevbie; in Delta South was Elder Goodday Orubebe, so where is the zoning? For me, I do not see anything wrong with Okowa’s statement when he said there was no written agreement on zoning, it is a matter of understanding.



“Since the creation of Delta State, Delta Central has been the most beneficiary of the Government House Asaba. Let us be sincere to ourselves, Delta State is made of three senatorial districts- South, North and Central.”



Central has three federal constituencies, Ughelli/Udu federal constituency produced Olorogun Felix Ibru under the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP.



“Ethiope federal constituency produced James Ibori, the only constituency that has not to produce a governor is Sapele Okpe and Uvwie federal constituency. But in 2015, the three senatorial districts contested for the ticket of the governor under PDP.



“So where is the zoning arrangement if there is because Delta Central’s three candidates – Omo-Agege, Edevbie and Gbagi; Delta South’s Elder Godday Orubebe and Delta North’s Dr Okowa and 10 others, styled 11, 3, 1 participated in the primaries, which Okowa won with the support of Okpe Sapele and Uvwie federal constituency, Delta South and North,” he added.

