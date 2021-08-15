By Onozure Dania

Former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo , has said that the Ijaw nation quest to govern Delta State 2023 was not based on ethnicity but on grounds of equity, fairness and justice.

Bozimo, Leader of the Delta Ijaw for Governor 2023 Lobby Team, spoke during a consultative visit to the Chairman Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Michael Diden and the Itsekiri nation in Sapele to solicit his support for an Ijaw governor in 2023.

He said: “We want to plead as brothers and sisters, it is good for those who have enjoyed the governorship seat to allow those who have not have the opportunity to have it. It will be good if it goes round, it is not by power or shouting, it is by the special grace of God.

“We want to plead with the Itsekiri nation, I know we have had our turbulences in the past but that is in the past, we are committed to peaceful coexistence, hence the Ijaw nation massively supported Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan for governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015.”

Bozimo commended Michael Diden for the dedicated role he played towards Okowa’s emergence as governor, describing him as a man who speaks truth to power no matter whose ox is gored.

He noted that the Itsekiris and Ijaws must forge a common front to make their lands prosperous.

Diden in his response said the Ijaws stood firmly in support of the governorship bid of Okowa in 2015 and assured that their quest to be governor in 2023 was not out of place.

“When the struggle for Okowa to be governor began, one big man that stood firmly for him and could not be swayed was Alaowei Bozimo, his disposition gave us the confidence to the extent that the confidence made us the younger ones to remain resolute and he became a field Marshall while we became his lieutenants.”