By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to digitize the process of home delivery In a bid to enhance access to home schemes and reduce housing deficit in the state.

Towards the realisation of the initiative, the state government has digitized two core departments in the Ministry of Housing to fast-track data processing for increased efficiency and reduce inconveniences occasioned by prospective allotees and investors.

Speaking on the progress made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the Housing sector, the state’s Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, who disclosed this, said that the departments concerned are the Estate Department which has the responsibility of processing applications for home ownership as well as the Physical Planning and Survey Department which is vested with the duty of interfacing with prospective joint venture partners.

According to Akinderu-Fatai, the automation of the work processes of the ministry is starting with the two departments because of their pivotal roles in the process of housing delivery, adding that both departments interact with the public either in handling applications for home or managing enquiries from private developers and investors who may be interested in partnering with the State.

According to the Commissioner: “It is our belief that the digitization process will bring conveniences to all as information can be accessed and exchanged between the Ministry and its public at all times.”

Akinderu-Fatai explained that the digitization will also bring about improved productivity and real time data processing since the documents of all prospective allotees and investors can be verified on-line.

“The digitization process will not only help to fast track processing of documents but also aid data collection, promote greater resource management as well as protect archival documents for future references, he added.

Akinderu-Fatai, who described the digitalization as a necessary development, said it is in response to global trends of increasing system proficiency and ease in work processes.

He stressed that to achieve the SMART City project, there is need to embrace global best practices automation of the data base, insisting that the innovation was borne out of the need for digital transformation, which he described as necessity for all businesses.

While recalling Governor’ Ms promise, during the commissioning of Abiodun Ogunleye Estate in Igbogbo, of providing affordable housing to low income earner as one of the priorities of this present administration, Fatai-Akinderu, added that the Governor also promised that more homes are ready for delivery before the 3rd Anniversary of this administration and advised intending applicants to obtain their forms through the legitimate avenue as the Ministry does not assign any third party to transact on its behalf.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Wasiu Akewusola, urged the development partners and other investors to step forward to collaborate with state government in development of housing sector, adding that all encumbrances impeding delivery of affordable housing have been eradicated with the automation of the system.

Vanguard News Nigeria