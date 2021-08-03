D'banj seals endorsement deal with NEXIM bank

Nigerian songwriter and popular entertainer, Daniel Oyebanjo better known as D’banj has reportedly signed an endorsement deal with the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) as its brand ambassador at the bank’s head office in Abuja.

This development was disclosed on Tuesday, 3rd August 2021 by the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) via its official Instagram page.

According to the bank, a partnership deal was secured with Dbanj as brand ambassador in order to further create awareness and sensitization for the Bank’s newly launched products; the Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) and the Small and Medium Enterprise Export Facility (SMEEF) initiatives.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: UAE lifts transit travel ban on Nigeria, others

The initiatives; Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) and the Small and Medium Enterprise Export Facility (SMEEF) are aimed at empowering women and young creatives in the entrepreneurial sector.

WITHIN NIGERIA assembled that the bank, NEXIM eventually signed Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as Dbanj after several weeks of deliberations and advisory consultation with the songwriter in repositioning the values and vision of the bank in the wider society.

Announcing his partnership with the bank, the popular artiste, Dbanj described it as an opportunity to make ‘an impactful difference in the lives of women and young creatives.

In adding to a growing list of endorsement and partnerships in the entrepreneurial sector, the Kokomaster has shown uncommon dexterity and depth as a musician and a shrewd entrepreneur with a sense of corporate responsibility.

Vanguard News Nigeria