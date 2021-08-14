By Jacob Ajom

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has commended Anglo-Nigerian rugby star, Mora Itoje over his exploits in the field of sports and his undying efforts at raising black consciousness in the diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa made the commendation Thursday when the commission received the England & Irish Lions star at the Commission’s Lagos Liaison office. She said, “apart from his exploits as an international rugby player, Itoje is using arts as a tool to raise black consciousness and retelling the story of the black race to younger generation of Africans so that they can know their roots.

“Recently, he organised a powerful exhibition, History Untold which brought Africans to know the positive side of their history and know their roots.”

In his response, Itoje, who was accompanied by his parents said he had never lost touch with Nigeria as he had been to the country on numerous occasions.

“My last visit to Nigeria was in 2018 and I am championing the African cause in England with my art. I organised an art exhibition tagged ‘History Untold’ recently and it was a huge success.”

He said History Untold was a deliberate attempt at telling the story of Africa from the African perspective.

On popularising rugby in Nigeria the England and Irish Lions player, who was accompanied to the occasion by his parents said the sport in Nigeria was still very small but there was a lot of potential. “Judging by the amount of Nigerians in the diaspora who play rugby, it goes to show how we are naturally built for the game. We have the natural talent and ability for the game, so back home there is a lot of potential and possibilities abound.

“So I will be happy to lend a helping hand to see the game grow in Nigeria.”

