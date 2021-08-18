By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

For effectiveness and success of the ongoing continuous voter physical registration which is going on across the country including Kebbi, the voter registration monitoring team led by the resident electoral commissioner Mallam Ahmad Mahmud has described the excercise as successful at least in the three local governments he visited which are Jega, Alieru and Gwandu.

The state INEC chief who expressed satisfaction with the turn out at Gwandu and Aliero local governments decried low turn out in Jega.He directed the Electoral Officer to add to the an already massive voter awareness and campaigns to public places and involve traditional rulers which he said will boost the turn out of eligible registrants , he commended the staff handling the voter registration for their punctuality and dedication to their duties.

Mahmud was also excited with the speed of the IVED and it level of accuracy as its functions effectively.

Muhammad Musa sokoto who is the head, Voter Education and Publicity INEC kebbi said the monitoring will boost the moral of the staff handling the exercise and the registrants themselves, he assured the monitoring will continue as long as the exercise lasted as more local will be visited to encourage staff and Citizens to come out enmass to either register, request for transfer or apply for corrections .