The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, received assorted unregistered pharmaceutical products worth N100 million seized by the Nigeria Customs Service.



The drugs were handed over to NAFDAC in Kaduna by the Comptroller, Zone B of Customs Federal Operation Unit, Mr

Al-Bashir Hamisu.



Hamisu said that the pharmaceutical products were seized by the Customs’ boarder patrol teams in August.



“The products are now in safe hands, and I am happy because we are doing a great job and the drugs are given out to the rightful authority for further regulatory control.



“If the drugs goes to a wrong place, it will affect us directly or indirectly.

“I believe in the agency because of their integrity in dealing with situations like this,” he added.



He however said that the command would keep in touch with NAFDAC “because the people behind the drugs are likely to surface at NAFDAC office”.



Responding, Kaduna State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Nasiru Mato, expressed gratitude to the Customs Service for the seizure.

“NAFDAC has a good working relationship with Customs and we are delighted to take over the drugs; it is because of this synergy that we have this great result,” he said.



Mato said the agency is looking forward to more collaboration to achieve greater results.



He said the products received included syringes, Sildenafil citrate containing aphrodisiac and injectibles

Vanguard News Nigeria