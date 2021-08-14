By Luminous Jannamike

The Kaduna State University, KASU, has partnered Crown University International Chartered Inc, for training and empowerment of both undergraduate and postgraduate students to achieve academic excellence.

Crown University, in a statement yesterday, said that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed on August 4th this year by its Vice Chancellor, Emeritus Professor Bashiru Aremu, and the KASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Tanko.

It highlighted some of the terms of the agreement as: “Training for capacity building in identified areas of special need, reciprocal/dual certifications and top up degree arrangements on a credit transfer-based criterion established by KASU, exchange of staff and students for training and research or for other assignment as the case may be, developing mutual consultancy and support activities for the advancement of teaching and research, development of exchange programs for students and post-graduates with the purpose of training, research, language and industrial practice, and academic exchange of research and teaching staff with the aim of training, conducting lectures, fulfillment of joint academic activities, amongst others.”

The statement also disclosed that the students from Crown University in Santa Cruz, Argentina, must meet all other admission and transfer criteria documented in the then-current Kaduna State University, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria catalog.

It added that Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. shall pay any tuition charged by the Kaduna State University, Kaduna, per student for all applicable Degrees.

According to it, transfer students must submit their Transcripts from former Institutions to Kaduna State University, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria.