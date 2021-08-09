By Dirisu Yakubu

For the second time within a week, governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are meeting in Abuja over the crisis rocking the national leadership of the party.

The meeting, holding at the Akwa Ibom State governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja will avail the governors ample opportunity to take a definite position on the calls for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

It would be recalled that last week, party leaders, made up of the PDP’s Board of Trustees, BoT, members of the National Executive Committee NEC, and National Working Committee, NWC members resolved to set up a committee to address lingering issues affecting the party.

Vanguard reports that on Sunday this week, Aminu Tambuwal and Ahmadu Fintiri, governors of Sokoto and Adamawa states respectively were in the Abuja residence of Secondus to receive the PDP governorship candidate in the November 6 Anambra gubernatorial election; a move seen by many as an indication that the governors are likely to back Secondus too see out the remainder of his tenure, due to elapse in December this year.

At the venue of the meeting at the time of filing this report are the quartet of Udom Emmanuel, Ifeanyi Okowa, Aminu Tambuwal and Duoye Diri, governors of Akwa Ibom, Delta, Sokoto and Bayelsa states respectively.

